Wash. State Football Player Bryce Beekman Died from Accidental Overdose

Breaking News

Washington State Cougars football player Bryce Beekman died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and promethazine, officials say.

The 22-year-old defensive back was found dead in his apartment back on March 23 and people were baffled about the cause of death.

But now, the Whitman County Coroner's Office in Washington says an investigation shows "the cause of death was acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and promethazine."

"The manner of death was accidental."

FYI, fentanyl is a powerful pain killer. Promethazine is mostly used to treat allergy symptoms.

As we previously reported, Beekman was a star on the WSU football team.

He started all 13 games at safety in 2019 and was one of top players on the WSU defense. He was 5th on the team in tackles last season.