Cats Join In on Face Covering for COVID-19 Protection

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, these felines would like you to take extra precaution when you're out in public or at essential businesses and cover up your faces ... just like them.

Sure, it might not be necessary for these cat owners to put masks on their indoor pets -- and in some cases, the cats may not be on board with the photo op -- but they're setting a good example for how to stop the spread of COVID-19 ... just like these dogs.

Plus, in wake of 2 house cats testing positive for coronavirus in New York -- don't worry, they're expected to recover -- even our furry friends can't be too careful.

So, check out this group of Insta-famous kitties from across the globe -- exotic shorthairs Pikachu and Wednesday, Coconut and Garfield the Persian cats, Sphynxes Poppy and Rosie, Willow the tortoiseshell and more -- really masking in the glory.