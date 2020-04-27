NASCAR's Denny Hamlin Loses Virtual Race When Daughter Turns Off Screen, 'Uh-Oh!'

Play video content Breaking News

"I'm mad, I'm pissed off. But, they're just kids."

That's Denny Hamlin trying to keep his composure after his adorable 7-year-old daughter accidentally SHUT OFF HIS SCREEN DURING A VIRTUAL RACE!!!

The video is HILARIOUS (unless you're Denny) -- showing the 39-year-old driving competition in an iRacing Pro Invitational Series event on Sunday ... when all of the sudden, his daughter, Taylor, enters the room mid-race!

Taylor clearly doesn't understand that daddy is in the middle of a very important race -- and starts asking him if she can play with the go-karts.

She also happens to be holding the remote control to the screen Denny is using to race ... and accidentally HIT THE POWER BUTTON!

Once the screen goes black, Denny is eliminated -- which made him finish LAST in a 39 car race at the virtual track at Talladega Superspeedway.

You can hear Denny say, "My screen just went black" ... as Taylor sheepishly says, "Uh-oh."

"That was unfortunate," Hamlin said after the incident ... "That's just something you don't hear every day, folks."

