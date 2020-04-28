Men's Clothing Store in WeHo Suggests Face Coverings the Next Hot Accessory

Pandemic Fashion Cover Your Face in Style ... New Norm in Menswear???
4/28/2020 12:20 AM PT
Masks ... so hot right now, so make sure you get one that makes ya look good out there in the middle of a global pandemic.
That's what a trendy menswear store in West Hollywood seems to be suggesting with its display of mannequin men sporting face coverings in the front window of the shop.
Check it out ... all the plastic models at Klein Epstein & Parker are wearing fashionable face masks that appear to have been made out of stylish pocket squares or a similar material.
So, it begs the question ... is this the next new accessory, whether it's required where you live or not?
As we reported ... cities in California, New York, Maryland and others are now requiring citizens to wear masks or face coverings out in public at essential businesses.
Even dogs and cats are getting in on the action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This might seem like another fashion fad, but fact is, until there's a vaccine ... the novel coronavirus is here to stay. That means stylish face coverings will be too.
