MLB’s Trey Mancini Says Chemo During COVID Sucks, But 'Lucky' Docs Caught Cancer

Breaking News

Chemotherapy sucks.

It sucks even more when you’re going through it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, MLB star Trey Mancini says he still feels "lucky" to have so many resources to battle his stage-3 colon cancer.

The 28-year-old Baltimore Orioles slugger opened up about his treatment in The Players' Tribune ... saying he's facing 6 months of chemotherapy, which will keep him out of baseball in 2020.

As we previously reported, Mancini underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his colon back in March ... after doctors discovered it during a colonoscopy.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic is complicating things -- but Mancini is still maintaining a positive attitude.

"Chemo in the age of COVID-19 is crazy," Mancini says ... "Nobody is allowed to come in with me, and that’s completely fine by me."

"I don’t want anybody else being put at risk -- people that are close to me and that I love, and other people in the hospital. You just never know."

"COVID-19 has spread so quickly. I’m definitely trying to follow all the protocols, not only because it’s the right thing to do, but also because I don’t want to expose myself to anything, especially before going into chemotherapy."

As for the treatment itself, Mancini says doctors installed a mediport into his chest --explaining, "It’s where they’ll run the drugs into my body during chemotherapy."

Mancini is also praising his Orioles team doctors for flagging an abnormal blood test during a routine physical -- which led to his cancer diagnosis. He considers himself "so lucky" to have had a head start on proper treatment.

"Honestly, I love the Orioles," Mancini added ... "Our team trainers have been so on top of everything. I am so appreciative for them, and also for the Orioles’ front office and ownership. They have treated me like family."

Despite everything he's going through, Mancini says he's "OK," considers himself blessed and can't wait to play baseball again soon.