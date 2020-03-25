LeBron James Sends Video Shout-out To UCLA Health Staff, 'God Bless You Guys!'

Play video content Breaking News

LeBron James is so appreciative of the heroic efforts by the UCLA health staff amid the coronavirus pandemic ... he sent them a thank you video Wednesday -- and it's awesome.

"I just want to let you know that ya'll hard work and ya'll dedication does not go unnoticed," the LA Lakers superstar said. "The James Gang family here thanks you guys and hopefully we can get back on our feet and we can get back to our everyday lives very soon."

Los Angeles county reportedly has 670 confirmed cases of COVID-19 ... and many UCLA doctors, nurses and support staff have been tasked with not only treating those patients, but helping prevent the spread to others as well.

The team has put in hours and hours of overtime to deal with the pandemic ... and in his video this week, Bron couldn't have been more grateful.

"I just want to say thank you once again," James said. "Like I said, do not think for one second that you guys are not recognized, that you guys are going unnoticed."

James added, "The time and the commitment that you guys are putting in, it's truly commendable and remarkable at the same time. So, God bless you guys and can't wait to see you guys again. One love."

Other athletes across major sports are showing similar love to medical staff around the country ... NY Mets slugger Pete Alonso sent out personalized vids Wednesday as well.