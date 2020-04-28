KC Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Arrested For Booze, Weed, Resisting Arrest

Breaking News

Kansas City Chiefs star Bashaud Breeland -- who had an interception in Super Bowl LIV -- was just busted for weed possession, open container and resisting arrest, officials confirm.

28-year-old Breeland -- fresh off inking a new, $4.5 million deal to stay with the Chiefs this off-season -- was booked around 1:30 PM on Tuesday in Charlotte, NC.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Breeland is facing multiple charges -- resisting arrest, open alcohol container in motor vehicle, alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, possession of 28g or less of marijuana, and driving without a license.

The South Carolina native was booked into York County Jail, where he remains in custody, according to records.

Breeland was a 4th round pick to the Washington Redskins after 3 seasons with Clemson ... playing 4 seasons in D.C. before a brief stint with the Green Bay Packers.

Breeland had a team-high 7 tackles and picked off Jimmy Garoppolo in the Super Bowl ... helping Kansas City win its first Super Bowl since 1969.