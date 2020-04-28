KC Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Arrested For Booze, Weed, Resisting Arrest
4/28/2020 7:23 PM PT
Kansas City Chiefs star Bashaud Breeland -- who had an interception in Super Bowl LIV -- was just busted for weed possession, open container and resisting arrest, officials confirm.
28-year-old Breeland -- fresh off inking a new, $4.5 million deal to stay with the Chiefs this off-season -- was booked around 1:30 PM on Tuesday in Charlotte, NC.
According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Breeland is facing multiple charges -- resisting arrest, open alcohol container in motor vehicle, alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, possession of 28g or less of marijuana, and driving without a license.
The South Carolina native was booked into York County Jail, where he remains in custody, according to records.
Breeland was a 4th round pick to the Washington Redskins after 3 seasons with Clemson ... playing 4 seasons in D.C. before a brief stint with the Green Bay Packers.
Breeland had a team-high 7 tackles and picked off Jimmy Garoppolo in the Super Bowl ... helping Kansas City win its first Super Bowl since 1969.
We've reached out to the Chiefs for comment ... so far, no word back.
