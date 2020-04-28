IG Star Supreme Patty Arrested, Allegedly Resisted & Had Guns on Him

Exclusive

Instagram's favorite dumbass, Supreme Patty, had a wild run-in with the law and got busted for gun possession, and cops say he didn't go easily either.

Patty -- who took credit for the record-breaking egg that beat Kylie Jenner for most likes -- was arrested Saturday outside Daytona Beach ... where cops say he was flying in his pickup truck at speeds of 100 MPH.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, cops pulled SP over, ordered him out of the car and demanded he walk to them with his hands up. The cops say he was defiant, but eventually got to them ... and then further resisted when they cuffed him.

Cops say they searched his vehicle and found 2 firearms -- an AR-15 style pistol, and a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun. The police say Patty doesn't have a concealed carrying permit.

BTW, he's been known to post videos doing some pretty stupid stunts with guns ... including shooting a hole in a beer and then guzzling what's left of the can.

Patty was booked for felony carrying of a concealed firearm, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor violation of an emergency order. Yep, they dinged him for breaking quarantine.