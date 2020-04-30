Gov. Ron DeSantis Brags About Sports In Florida, WWE, UFC, Golf and Maybe MLB!

Play video content Breaking News Fox 10

Gov. Ron DeSantis is bragging about opening up sports in FL -- and believes fans might be able to attend events as early as June!!

While speaking to the media about the state's plan to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis talked about how sports are a huge priority for him ... starting with pro wrestling.

"I helped recruit," DeSantis said ... "I wanted the wrestling to be filmed in Orlando. I’d like them to do WrestleMania. They were going to do WrestleMania in April. That was hundreds of millions of dollars. I want to keep that good relationship. I want them to invest in Florida."

DeSantis also mentioned UFC 249 taking place in Jacksonville on may 9 -- noting, "There's not going to be any fans but I think that's going to be a good event for people."

As for golf ... "I work with Phil Mickelson so they have what they need for that Tiger Woods match."

Event officials have not formally announced the venue for that match, but DeSantis is obviously lobbying hard for a course in FL.

As for baseball ... DeSantis says he's "hearing" it's coming back soon and obviously wants games in Florida.

"I think that's going to be exciting for a lot of people and I just think there are going to be a lot of possibilities. So, let's just be resourceful and creative."

And fans? DeSantis is optimistic fans will be able to watch live sports again in his state in a matter of months.

"I do think if the trends are good as you get into June-July. I think there is a window to have some fans. You’re not going to have everyone packed in."

"But man, in 90-degree weather in the state of Florida ... if you're out there and someone's 10 feet away from you and you want to watch a ball game or something? You may be able to do that."