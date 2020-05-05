Korean Baseball Game Kicks Off With Socially Distant First Pitch, Bubble Boy!

Breaking News

Baseball might be back in Korea ... but traditional ceremonial first pitches sure as hell ain't!!

Check out how the Korean Baseball Organization adhered to social distancing guidelines while kicking off one of its games Tuesday ... a 9-year-old in a bubble did the honors!!

KT Wiz held a socially distant first pitch before their game today pic.twitter.com/DR0R9wulRi — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) May 5, 2020 @MyKBO

The unique scene all went down just before KT Wiz's game in South Korea ... when Lee Raon took the mound inside of an air-filled bag shaped like a baseball.

But, instead of the kid throwing out a pitch ... he walked his bubble to home plate, signifying the game's first throw -- and boom, that tipped off the action on the diamond!!!

Unclear how the kid was able to breathe ... but everyone sure seemed to enjoy baseball's return to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic regardless -- the little boy even got a through-the-bubble high-five from the catcher!!