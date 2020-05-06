New Jersey Devils Donate 10,000 Game Tickets To COVID-19 Frontline Heroes

Breaking News

The New Jersey Devils are doing something angelic for the heroes fighting the coronavirus ... by donating 10,000 game tickets for the frontline employees working non-stop to help the community.

The team announced the gesture Wednesday ... saying the big haul of tix will go toward RWJBarnabas healthcare workers who have been battling in hospitals and other facilities in New Jersey over the past few weeks.

"Each passing day we are filled with more gratitude for frontline healthcare workers who continue to dedicate themselves to help the residents of New Jersey," Devils President Jake Reynolds said in a statement.

The move adds to the Devils' continued generosity throughout the pandemic ... the team also sent 7,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 hand sanitizer units and soap, sprays, wipes, and other cleaning supplies to the NJ health system earlier this spring.

On top of that ... Devils co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have made several 6-figure donations to help the city of Newark feed those in the community during the pandemic.