Meek Mill Says Tekashi69 Should Apologize for Being a Rat

Meek Mill believes there's only one thing Tekashi 6ix9ine should be doing on Instagram Live ... saying sorry for being a snitch and to all the people he harmed along the way.

The hip-hop star slammed his fellow rapper on Twitter Friday morning ... ahead of 69's first live social media appearance since he was released from prison and ordered to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns.

Meek says ... "I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim." He seems to be upset over Tekashi seemingly getting a pass on snitching from fans, and wants to remind people that another "rat" was allegedly responsible for the death of his friend, Nipsey Hussle, last year.

Mill's suggesting Nip's alleged killer, Eric Holder, had a history of being an informant just like 6ix9ine ... which is why he was on the streets in the first place.

The insinuation's pretty clear -- once a rat, always a rat ... and Meek's not buying into 6ix9ine's act.

Nevertheless, Tekashi's no longer behind bars for his crimes and is hyping up his Instagram Live show ... in typical boastful fashion.

He's also already fired back at Meek, replying ... "Imagine having a new born baby come into the world & be pressed about a Mexican with rainbow hair." As we reported, Meek's GF gave birth to a baby boy on his 33rd bday.