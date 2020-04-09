Tekashi 6ix9ine Addresses 'Snitch' Status, Claims He Doesn't Get it

Tekashi 6ix9ine must be a fan of comedy ... and Shaggy, because he's basically singing "It Wasn't Me" in response to everyone calling him a snitch. C'mon, man.

The rapper changed his IG profile pic to a claymation version of himself in an orange prison jumpsuit, lounging on a rat trap while devouring a piece of cheese ... interpret that as you may.

Seems like he's just leaning into it, right? But, 6ix9ine also changed his bio line to a question with an obvious answer. He asks, "Why everybody callin me a snitch? I'm missin something...?"

C'mon, man.

We broke the story ... a judge released Tekashi from prison early after he made a plea to get out to avoid contracting the coronavirus. 6ix9ine's now under supervised release in-home incarceration, but is able to return to social media without restrictions.

The rapper's vowed to avoid starting beefs or trolling people with his regained online access, and so far ... he only seems to be trolling himself.

Joking about snitching might not get the best reception, though ... remember, several of 69's former fellow gang members are locked up because he ratted them out.