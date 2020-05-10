'90 Day Fiance' Corey Rathgeber Selling Virtual Striptease For $39

Exclusive

"90 Day Fiance" stud Corey Rathgeber is selling himself on the internet, offering a virtual striptease for the low, low price of only $39 ... because, apparently, a man's gotta eat.

Turns out Corey recently signed up for an account on Fanbound, a website very similar to Cameo and he's selling skin for cheap.

Corey's offering lots of options, but the striptease really stands out ... and it's oddly less than the price of a magic trick ($45) for a phone call ($50) from him. Guess he feels his voice and magic skills are more impressive than his bod.

Corey's marketing the $39 striptease to fans, telling customers it's great for personal use, or for a friend or loved one, and says it's great for birthdays and special occasions. It is Mother's Day weekend!

If possible, keep your mind outta the gutter ... Corey says the striptease is NOT X-rated, and it's only for fun.

If the striptease doesn't tickle your fancy, Corey's also selling a personalized video message for $29.99 and relationship advice for $34.99.

Corey's also throwing up a Hail Mary ... he says he'll promote products for $399.99, no questions asked.