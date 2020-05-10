Pro Wrestler Alberto Del Rio Arrested for Sexual Assault, Wild Mug Shot

Pro wrestler Alberto Del Rio has been arrested in Texas after he allegedly put a woman through hell and then sexually assaulted her -- this according to a local report.

According to News4SA, Del Rio recently got picked up by cops for an alleged assault that went down earlier this month in San Antonio. The outlet says the alleged victim told cops that on May 3, Del Rio assaulted her multiple times ... allegedly slapping her across the head all because he became angry with her.

The report -- citing an arrest affidavit -- goes on to say the woman alleges he then forced her to wear a dress and dance for him ... adding that when she initially refused, he told her not to cry and allegedly threatened to drop her son off in the middle of a road somewhere.

The woman then reportedly claims he sexually assaulted her, and when she went to the police ... she had her alleged injuries photographed.