Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Top L.A. Home Options

'Cause You Can Only Stay at Tyler's For So Long!!!

Exclusive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still looking for a place to call home in L.A., because they can't stay at Tyler Perry's mansion forever, and they will have lots of options.

As we reported ... Harry and Meghan have budgeted $12 million to $18 million, and our real estate sources say they are the brass ring of potential clients. We know a bunch of them are already angling to rep the former royals.

We're told Harry and Meghan are looking on the westside of L.A., and the consensus is the following cribs are the big contenders.

This $15 million Bel-Air modern is an architectural gem, tucked away behind gates. Seven bedrooms should do the trick, and with 10,000 square feet, there's room to expand.

The atrium's amazing, with a curved staircase and ceilings that touch the skies. The floor plan is great because it seamlessly ties in the inside with the outside. The master bedroom is fit for a prince, with glass walls and a spa-like bathroom.

Oh, and there's a 10-seat movie theater, billiard table, 200 bottle wine cellar, plus an exercise and steam room. The grounds have an infinity pool and computerized rain bar. We're in.

Mauricio Umansky, the founder and CEO of The Agency, has the listing.

Next up, check out this $17,995,000 brand-new modern, Hollywood Hills estate with 5 bedrooms and 8,776 square feet, plus a 1,240-square-foot, multi-car garage.

People who live in glass houses in this area get jetliner view of downtown, the ocean and the Santa Monica Mountains ... and the place sits way up above the Sunset Strip in a showbiz enclave.

The master suite takes up the entire upper level with a massive walk-in closet, plus interior-exterior lounges and a wet bar. The place also has a gourmet kitchen, office, dining room, theater, curated wine cellar, atrium garden, bar-lounge, entertainment area, infinity pool and spa, plus an outdoor kitchen.

Amir Jawaherian from The Agency has the listing.

Now, check out this elegant mid-century home, a little off the beaten path, for a mere $12,899,000.

It's 9,300-square-feet strong, with every room looking out to unobstructed views of The Getty museum, canyons and treetops.

Floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood doors bring in tons of natural light, and there are open decks and an infinity pool -- super zen. The master has a big walk-in closet, and there's a movie theater, wine room, gym and full-service rooftop deck.

Santiago Arana of The Agency has the listing.

One more Bel-Air option ... this $16,899,000 brand-spanking-new estate.

The 6-bedroom pad is 12,027 square feet, with an 800-gallon aquarium, waterfall, infinity pool, home gym, wine cellar, fire pit, custom fireplaces, chef's kitchen, onyx bar and a movie theater.

The master suite comes loaded with a large deck, fire pit and massive rooftop deck offering spectacular views of the ocean, skyline and canyon.

James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency have the listing.