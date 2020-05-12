Arizona Lifting Stay-At-Home Order, Pro Sports Teams Can Resume Practice

Breaking News

The State of Arizona is removing its stay-at-home order on Friday May 15 -- clearing the way for pro sports teams to resume team activities.

As part of the reopening plan, Gov. Doug Ducey says gyms and swimming pools will reopen to the public.

But, the biggest news has to be the pro sports component -- which could clear the way for Major League Baseball, the NHL, the NFL and possibly the NBA to resume play down the road.

MLB has reportedly put together a plan to potentially play a shortened season in Arizona ... with all 30 MLB teams moving to AZ to conduct games in several ballparks in the Phoenix area.

There are already a bunch of stadiums in the area -- since many clubs use Arizona as their home base for Spring Training.

As for why Arizona is pulling back on COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Ducey is pointing to data which he claims shows a decline in positive tests for COVID-19 in his state.

Plus, Ducey says he feels AZ hospitals are well-equipped to handle coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, in Los Angles ... officials are moving to keep stay-at-home orders in place for the next 3 months.