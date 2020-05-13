Sumo Wrestler Shobushi Dies from COVID-19 In Japan at 28

Breaking News

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler from Japan died Wednesday after battling COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association confirmed.

The wrestler is Shobushi -- real name Kiyotaka Suetake -- who's been wrestling at the pro level in Japan since 2007.

The story is really sad ... Shobushi reportedly began to show symptoms on April 4 -- including a fever -- but was turned away from multiple hospitals.

As his health got worse, Shobushi was finally admitted days later on April 8. He formally tested positive for coronavirus on April 10 but hit a downward spiral from there.

On April 19, Shobushi was moved to ICU -- and ultimately died from multiple organ failure on Wednesday, as a result of the virus.

"He fought tenaciously against the disease, enduring the pain and suffering for more than a month like a sumo wrestler," the Japan Sumo Association said in a statement.

"We hope he will rest in peace now. We are very grateful to everyone in the medical institutes who treated him with utmost care."

Just to make the point clear, Shobushi was a young, professional athlete who didn't appear to be in an at-risk category.