UFC Fighters Weigh In For 2nd Event, Face Masks and Flexing
5/12/2020 6:28 AM PT
UFC isn't wasting any time -- gearing up for their 2nd big event in just 4 days despite the COVID-19 pandemic ... and the fighters seem ready to roll!!!
Ovince Saint Preux, Michael Johnson and others hit the official weigh-in on Tuesday morning ... where everything seemed to go off without a hitch.
Michael Johnson 156 #UFCFightNight pic.twitter.com/hUddk6wR63— Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 12, 2020 @HelenYeeSports
Saint Preux wore a face mask when he hit the scale -- and so far, he's the only fighter to wear the protective covering.
Everyone else ditched their masks -- but as Dana White has said multiple times, ALL fighters (and their teams) are being tested and retested and retested for coronavirus before and after the event anyway.
The event -- "UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira" -- is scheduled for Wednesday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL ... featuring 11 fights.
So far, no one on the card has tested positive for COVID-19 -- but even if there is a positive test, the show will go on ... just as it did for UFC 249.
Remember, Jacare Souza and his 2 cornermen tested positive the day before the fight and he was pulled from the card.
White says the positive test proved his medical screening system works -- and they immediately moved Souza and his cornermen from the hotel where the fighters were staying into quarantine.
President Donald Trump praised the UFC for finding a way to get their business back in action during the pandemic.
White has hailed UFC 249 as a massive success.
And, they're not done yet ... UFC will hold its THIRD event on Saturday in Jacksonville, headlined by Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris.
