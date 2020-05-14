NFL's Tyler Eifert Bolts Live Presser To Chase Loose Dogs ... 'I'll Be Right Back!!!'

Breaking News

"Hang on one second!"

That's how NFL stud Tyler Eifert bolted from his online press conference to deal with his loose dogs Thursday ... and the video of the canine commotion is hilarious!!!

The new Jacksonville Jaguars tight end was having a virtual meet-and-greet grill sesh with NFL reporters ... when suddenly, his pups began wreaking havoc.

The people's tight end @tylereifert. Just like you and I.



"Hey your was dog in my yard"



"Yeah they're back and I got a little conditioning in too" pic.twitter.com/hi6u0MRFBy — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) May 14, 2020 @BenMurphyTV

You can see in video of the newser, the dogs were barking up a storm ... and later, a neighbor yelled into his home, "Your dog was in my yard!!!"

That's when Eifert had to get up from the sitdown with reporters to go chase down his dogs -- and when he got back, the guy was straight-up out of breath!!!

"They're back," Eifert said. "And, I got in a little conditioning too!"

