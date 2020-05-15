G Herbo Says He Hasn't Been Able To See Son Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

G Herbo says he's getting another case of PTSD from the raging pandemic ... because coronavirus restrictions are preventing him from seeing his own son.

The Chicago rapper joined us Friday on "TMZ Live" and told us about the stress and anxiety he's dealing with as a result of not seeing his 2-year-old son, Yosohn, for 2 months and counting.

G Herbo says his interactions with his son, who lives with his baby mama in Atlanta, have been limited to FaceTime and video calls ... and it's been tough to watch his boy grow up from a distance.

But, the tide could be turning ... G Herbo says he's getting his house in order and disinfecting everything in hopes of safely bringing his kid back from ATL for some quality time with dad.