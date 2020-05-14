6ix9ine's Rejected Donation Will Gladly Be Accepted by L.A. Nonprofit

Exclusive

One group's $200,000 trash is another's treasure ... Tekashi 6ix9ine's rejected funds are exactly what an L.A. nonprofit -- that also helps kids -- needs to survive.

We broke the story ... the "GOOBA" rapper was set to donate $200k this week to No Kid Hungry, which helps feed families that can't afford to feed themselves. However, the charity turned down 6ix9ine's donation.

Enter Keith Johnson, Executive Director of Kooking 4 Kids, who tells TMZ ... if the rapper's looking to do a good deed and help eliminate hunger, his past deeds shouldn't matter.

As we told ya, No Kid Hungry said, "As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

However, the Kooking 4 Kids boss says ... "If there is an individual that wants to help address hunger in Los Angeles, we welcome it. How that person wants to live their life is for them to decide."

Keith says his nonprofit often holds BBQ fundraisers, and he doesn't go digging into the personal lives of people who are there to support the cause. He does add that every organization has the right to determine from whom it will accept funds -- but donations are vital to his organization to survive, so he's not picky.

Johnson says K4K travels to 4 different parts of L.A. weekly and serves about 1,600-1,800 free meals to children and parents every day ... and they always run out.

He tells us, even before the pandemic, the org was stretched thin because L.A. County has some of the highest child hunger numbers ... and it can always use more funding.