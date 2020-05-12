6ix9ine Donating $200k to Hungry Kids After Merch Sales Bonanza

Exclusive

Tekashi 6ix9ine's glorious return to social media paid him handsomely and then some -- but he ain't keeping all the dough for himself ... the dude's giving back to kids in need.

Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ ... the release of his new song, "GOOBA," as well as the launch of some new merch that he promoted on IG last week has left him with a small fortune on his hands in the amount of about $2 million, which he made in less than a week.

We're told Tekashi raked in a solid mil in just the last few days alone. Rather than hold on to all the cash, or put it it the bank for a rainy day -- our sources say 6ix9ine's planning to donate 10 percent of his haul to hungry families who are struggling in the pandemic.

Specifically, we're being told 69 will send $200k to an org called No Kid Hungry, which helps dole out money to families that can't afford to feed themselves or their little ones -- which, as you can imagine, has gotten worse with COVID-19 putting people out of work.

Tekashi's hoping his donation will help in that cause -- and, frankly, it's a really nice gesture and a nice pendulum swing after his wild, and not so smart, weekend activities.