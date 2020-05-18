Chicago Bulls Intro Music In Heavy Demand After 'Last Dance' Finale

Exclusive

"The Last Dance" wasn't just huge for Michael Jordan fans -- it's provided a HUGE boost for The Alan Parsons Project ... with people playing MJ's famous intro music in record numbers.

You know the song ... it echoed throughout Chicago Stadium and the United Center every single time MJ's Chicago Bulls squad was intro'd before a game.

The Bulls played "Sirius" by T.A.P.P. -- which was originally released in 1982 -- during their epic 6-title run between 1991 and 1998.

But, with the success of "The Last Dance," the good people at Spotify tell us there has been a huge surge of interest in the song ... in 2020.

We're told plays have gone up 335% across the world since the series premiered on April 19.

Fact of the matter is ... the song still slaps -- especially if you have a basketball hoop in your driveway, and you still have the urge to Be Like Mike!!

The Bulls STILL use "Sirius" at home games ... but have swapped out The Alan Parsons Project version for renditions from local musicians.