Belmont Stakes Set for June 20, No Fans Allowed

AND, DOWN THE STRETCH THEY'LL COME ... ON JUNE 20TH!

The 2020 Belmont Stakes have been moved from June 6 to June 20 -- and will serve as the FIRST leg of the Triple Crown, officials announced.

Usually, Belmont is the THIRD and final leg of the marquee races -- but do to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything was pushed back.

So, here's the official order ...

Belmont Stakes -- June 20

Kentucky Derby -- Sept. 5

The Preakness -- Oct. 3

The New York Racing Association -- which oversees the Belmont Stakes -- says no fans will be allowed at the track, in accordance with NY coronavirus safety measures.

"The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these challenging times," said NYRA President & CEO Dave O'Rourke said.

"While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020. Thanks to our partners at NBC Sports, fans across the country can look forward to a day of exceptional thoroughbred racing at a time when entertainment and sports are so important to providing a sense of normalcy."