Carl Crawford Breaks Silence on Drowning Victims at His Home

Carl Crawford is ready to talk about the double drowning that occurred at his home -- and his first words are ones of regret and remorse for the victims.

The former Dodger star turned record label executive took to social media this weekend to reflect on the fatal accident that took place at his crib in Houston a week ago, saying ... "My Hearts Heavy. The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I'm at a loss for words I've struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who've passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest."

He continued, "They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in mine." He captioned his post with prayer hands.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ broke the story ... Crawford's home became the site of two drownings after a woman and child both fell into his pool and, ultimately, died. Carl tried resuscitating them himself, but was unsuccessful. Paramedics eventually arrived and transported the two victims, who were unresponsive.

The boy was no more than 5 years old, but the woman he was with was not his mother -- he was simply in her care for the day. Carl was hosting a small gathering that weekend.