'RHOA' Brings Back Yovanna for Season 13 as Official Cast Member

Exclusive

The snitch is back!!! That's probably how the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast will react after learning Yovanna Momplaisir's returning next season as an official cast member, so get ready for more of her drama involving NeNe Leakes.

Sources close to the production tell TMZ ... producers invited Yovanna to sign on for season 13 as an official cast member. We're told the contracts went out to all the ladies after they filmed the reunion. More on that later.

As for Yovanna's role next season ... our sources say her main storyline for the upcoming season will piggyback off the scandal that erupted during season 12. As diehard 'RHOA' fans know ... the so-called SnakeGate drama roped in the entire cast after the ladies found out Yovanna came on the show as a friend/spy for NeNe, who wanted Yovanna to gather intel to see which of the ladies were trash-talking NeNe behind her back.

The ladies ultimately were led to believe NeNe asked Yovanna to record the conversations. During a trip to Canada, they peppered Yovanna with questions, but she danced around everything. As it turns out, Yovanna never recorded anything and admits NeNe asked her to record the conversations. The cast's reaction ... "so you're a snitch?" Ouch.