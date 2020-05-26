Scottsdale Mayor 'Disturbed' By Mayweather Club Video ... 'Lack of Common Sense'

Play video content Exclusive

The Mayor of Scottsdale is furious with the Arizona nightclub where Floyd Mayweather partied this weekend -- calling the images straight-up "disturbing."

As we previously reported, Mayweather hit up TWO parties on Saturday -- including a rager at the International Boutique Nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale.

You can see in the video NO ONE is wearing a mask or making an attempt to social distance.

We reached out to the Mayor to see how officials felt about the situation ... and man, Jim Lane is PISSED!

"The images from Old Town Scottsdale this weekend are disturbing, and frankly show a real lack of common sense and civic responsibility," Lane tells TMZ Sports.

"Businesses and their patrons need to realize that individually we each play an absolute part in our own personal hygiene, distancing and health courtesies, and each of us also plays a significant part in our city’s health, both physically and economically."

"This disease is spread between people -- and personal actions determine whether public health guidance is effective in blunting the spread of COVID-19."

"We succeeded together in preventing our medical services from being overwhelmed. It was a costly effort; many businesses and individuals paid a huge cost for the success we have had to date.

It is imperative that all businesses comply with the governor’s executive orders -- to ignore them is to risk faster spread of this disease and further damage to our physical and economic wellbeing."

In other words, if people aren't SMART about public social gatherings, things could get A LOT worse!

Mayor Lane continues ...

"In responding to reports about non-compliance to the governor’s orders and public health guidelines, we educate businesses and solicit their cooperation first. I am personally reaching out to the businesses that were shown over this past weekend to be open with large crowds, so that I can discuss with them the importance of our continued progress."

"If we choose to respect one another as part of a community effort, we will bring the city and the country back."

"There are other steps that can be employed under the state and city emergency declarations if needed -- we take these matters very seriously."