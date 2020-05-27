Brazil Sex Hotel Offers MMA Themed Room with Octagon Bed, Ground & Pound, Baby!

Breaking News

IT'S TIIIIIME ... to bang?!

An adult motel in Brazil has created an MMA-themed room for role-playing couples ... with a full octagon bed and a training dummy -- if you're looking for an extra sparring partner!

It's called the Pousada Gurupi -- located in Teresina, a city in the northeastern part of the country.

No, it's not affiliated with UFC or Bellator in any way -- but it's clearly trying to capitalize on the popularity of the sport in Brazil ... where apparently, couples fantasize about getting freaky while fighting.

Here's the Google translation from the hotel's IG:

"The MMA Suite at Pousada Gurupi brings up the whole concept of wrestling, with an environment geared to this practice, opening the imagination of the couple who chooses it."

The hotel even offers 3 reasons to rent the suite ...

⠀

1. INCREASING COMPLIANCE⠀

⠀

"Realizing a different fantasy in sex makes the couple much more confident and complicit in each other, after all, this is a right time to indulge in a new experience."⠀

⠀

2. BRING IMAGINATION TO REALITY

⠀

"The MMA Suite is a true copy of the octagon, with a sensational bed inside the ring. The couple can really imagine themselves in that environment and let their imagination blossom. "⠀

⠀

3. CREATE MEMORIES

⠀

"Having new and different experiences like these ends up creating memories and moments to be remembered by both, increasing the couple's partnership. After all, it's not every day that you indulge in an octagon, is it?"