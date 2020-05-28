Dennis Rodman In Bizarre Toilet Paper Caper at Florida Bar, Weird Video!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Is that Dennis Rodman? Why is he putting a 9-pack of toilet paper in the middle of a busy street during a rainstorm?

Is he signing that guy's cast? Smoking a cigar? Aggressively hitting on women?

Is that a cop? He's definitely wearing a mask. Why isn't anyone else?

SO MANY QUESTIONS! BARELY ANY ANSWERS!

Welcome to another edition of, "The Bizarre Adventures of Dennis Rodman!!"

Here's the deal ... this video was shot on Sunday at the American Social gastropub in Ft. Lauderdale.

Witnesses tell us Rodman showed up with some friends around 3:45 PM and seemed to be on a mission to entertain.

No one seems to know where Rodman found the toilet paper -- but he was flaunting it like it was still Week 1 of quarantine!

At one point, he ran the TP into the street -- but we're told a police officer who was in the area instructed him to pick it up. Dennis complied.