Dennis Rodman Praying for Kim Jong-Un After Deathbed Reports
4/22/2020 12:26 PM PT
Dennis Rodman tells TMZ Sports he is praying for his friend Kim Jong-Un to make a full recovery after reports say the North Korean leader is on his deathbed.
Of course, Rodman and Jong-Un go back years -- he famously kicked with KJU in 2013 and brought a bunch of NBA stars for an exhibition game in 2014.
Dennis has been fond of Jong-Un ever since -- and now with reports of the 36-year-old being in "grave danger" following a cardiovascular procedure, Rodman is concerned.
"I hope it's just a rumor that Marshal Kim Jong-Un is sick," Rodman says ... "Hopefully I will find out more soon."
"There is still so much work we have to do between both the USA and DPRK. If he is not feeling well, I am praying for his speedy recovery, so that both my friends [President Trump & Marshal Kim] can continue towards a peaceful success."
Rodman last visited North Korea in 2017 and has repeatedly asked his friend Donald Trump to allow him to help strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
