Dennis Rodman Praying for Kim Jong-Un After Deathbed Reports

Dennis Rodman tells TMZ Sports he is praying for his friend Kim Jong-Un to make a full recovery after reports say the North Korean leader is on his deathbed.

Of course, Rodman and Jong-Un go back years -- he famously kicked with KJU in 2013 and brought a bunch of NBA stars for an exhibition game in 2014.

Dennis has been fond of Jong-Un ever since -- and now with reports of the 36-year-old being in "grave danger" following a cardiovascular procedure, Rodman is concerned.

"I hope it's just a rumor that Marshal Kim Jong-Un is sick," Rodman says ... "Hopefully I will find out more soon."

"There is still so much work we have to do between both the USA and DPRK. If he is not feeling well, I am praying for his speedy recovery, so that both my friends [President Trump & Marshal Kim] can continue towards a peaceful success."