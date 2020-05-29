Madonna Roasted for Video of Son's MJ Dance to Honor George Floyd

Madonna tried to honor George Floyd by sharing a video of her teenage son dancing to a Michael Jackson song, but social media is a merciless universe ... especially for Madge, these days.

Late Thursday as a third night of protests over Floyd's killing was beginning, Madonna released a 3 and a half-minute clip of her son, David Banda, busting moves to MJ's "They Don't Care About Us."

She wrote ... "As news of George Floyds brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America."

While supportive Madge fans applauded the post and were impressed by David's dancing -- the kid is good -- it didn't go over well with a lot of other people ... who blasted her response to the hot-button issue as insensitive and clueless.

April Reign, the activist who created the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, wrote ... "Nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today. Not a soul. Unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month." Others sarcastically thanked Madonna for "ending racism."

We'll say this ... Madonna's timing was not good. She posted the vid right around the time federal and local prosecutors held their news conference to say they were NOT arresting officer Derek Chauvin yet for Floyd's death. That non-announcement clearly fueled the rage that turned protests into fiery riots Thursday night.