Chad Johnson House Hunting with Nick Hogan in Vegas for Porn Pad

Exclusive

Reality TV star Chad Johnson's ready to make a career in porn his next reality ... and he's teaming up with Nick Hogan and a pro in the industry to make it happen.

The 'Bachelorette' bad boy was spotted house hunting in Las Vegas this week with Hulk's son and adult film star Tana Lea, Nick's GF. Chad tells TMZ ... they're prowling for the perfect porn palace.

Johnson says he's moving to Sin City to build his own porn studio as we've reported, and he's partnering with Lea and Hogan on the project ... including finding the right house for producing explicit content.

We're told the plan is to set up a website and app that offers a paid subscription to what's being called, "ChadsPlayHouse" ... which will release 2 episodes weekly.

As for the content ... Chad says the eps will feature uncensored parties where girls, YouTubers, and other personalities drop by to party, play games, accept wild dares and other sexy stuff.

Also in the works is an X-rated 'Bachelor' type show, and Johnson says multiple companies are interested and he's weighing offers. Of course, he still has to lock down the right house ... but he's working on that.

It's interesting -- Chad previously told us he was partnering with his ex-GF, Annalise Mishler, on the porn venture ... but it's unclear if that's in the case. She's not seen searching for houses with the others.