Floyd Mayweather Offers To Pay For George Floyd's Funerals

Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral services ... with the boxing superstar personally vowing to help Floyd's family grieve their loss.

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... Mayweather is offering to finance all 4 services for Floyd in Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte and another location to be named at a later date.

We're told Mayweather felt it was the right thing to do after learning Anzel Jennings -- CEO of the TMT music label -- grew up with George.

Mayweather's people added ... Floyd is just doing what he feels is right in his heart.

It's unclear if George Floyd's family has accepted Mayweather's offer.