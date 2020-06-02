Sacramento Kings Announcer Grant Napear Resigns After 'All Lives Matter' Tweet
6/2/2020 4:22 PM PT
Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear has stepped down from his TV role with the team ... after facing major backlash for tweeting "All Lives Matter."
Napear -- who has worked with the Kings since 1988 -- was initially placed on leave after a Twitter interaction with ex-Kings star DeMarcus Cousins, who asked his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement.
"All Lives Matter… Every Single One!" Napear answered ... to which Cousins replied, "Lol as expected."
Napear's comment caught the attention of fellow former King Matt Barnes, who added "Would expect nothing less from a closet racists [sic]."
Napear later apologized for his tweet, telling the Sacramento Bee, "I’m not as educated on BLM as I thought I was. I had no idea that when I said 'All Lives Matter' that it was counter to what BLM was trying to get across."
"I’m in pain," Napear continued. "I’m 60 years old and I still have a lot to learn."
But, Chris Webber -- who played for the Kings from 1998-2005 -- wasn't buying Napear's explanation, tweeting in support of the players' claims.
"Demarcus we know and have known who grant is. The team knows as well. I’ve told them many times. They’ve seen it. They know who he is."
Napear -- who also hosted "The Grant Napear Show" at KHTK Sports 1140 -- has been fired from his radio gig as well following the backlash.
