Stephen Jackson Urges Athletes to Call Out Owners, 'They're Not Fighting For Us'

Stephen Jackson Demands Athletes Call Out Owners 'They're Not Fighting For Us'
6/2/2020 2:55 PM PT
Ex-NBA star Stephen Jackson is now putting pressure on his fellow pro athletes in the NFL, NBA and MLB to call out the people in the front offices ... claiming straight up, "They're not fighting for us!"
"It's time to hold our owners, GMs, Vice Presidents, everybody at the top accountable," Jackson said on social media.
"They want you to dance They want you to smile, promote, shoot, workout, represent the organization the right way, right? But they're not fighting for us! I don't hear none of them."
Jackson has been speaking out publicly -- and passionately -- ever since the killing of his longtime friend George Floyd ... demanding justice and action.
While he doesn't call anyone out by name -- it's clear Jackson feels the people at the top of the organizations are not doing enough to support the movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice.
"It's time to hold them accountable, bro. Hold ya'll [Team President] accountable. Hold ya'll owner accountable because 9 out of 10 times, if they ain't speaking with us, then they against us."
"They love you bringing all that money in, but why they ain't speaking up when our kids get murdered or when our black men or black women getting murdered?"
"The time is now, bro. Can't play both sides."
