L.A. Dodgers Light Up Stadium To Honor George Floyd, 8 Minutes, 46 Seconds

Breaking News

Dodgers Stadium was lit up for 8 minutes and 46 seconds Wednesday night ... and the team says it's all in an effort to pay tribute to George Floyd.

The MLB squad announced they turned on the lights at Chavez Ravine at 9 PM PT to stand in unity with "all Angelenos" who are outraged by Floyd's tragic death.

The 8 minutes and 46 seconds represent the same amount of time a Minneapolis cop had his knee on the neck of Floyd, before the 46-year-old ultimately passed away.

WATCH LIVE: The Dodger Stadium lights were on for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in recognition of #GeorgeFloyd tonight. https://t.co/mKA59506vV pic.twitter.com/WnwyMDEdIr — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) June 4, 2020 @NBCLA

Thousands of others in L.A. joined in the light-up gesture ... with some individuals even stopping to pull out their phone's flashlights on city streets to honor Floyd.

"Tonight, the Dodgers joined families across Los Angeles in shining our Dodger Stadium lights into the sky at 9 pm for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in recognition of George Floyd," the team said in a statement.

"The Dodgers join all Angelenos in this peaceful display of unity to shine a light in the darkness."

The team and its players have consistently denounced racism and condemned police brutality since Floyd's death ... with star third baseman Justin Turner writing, "We will not pretend that we have personally experienced your struggle."

"But we will use our voice to speak out against racism and stand with you all."

The Dodgers also said in a team statement on June 1, "As we stood with Jackie Robinson to overcome the barrier of racism in our sport, we now stand with all Americans who will no longer tolerate the evils of racism and social injustice in our society."