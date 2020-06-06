Nate Boyer Says Drew Brees Will Rebound From Backlash, 'He's Too Good Of A Guy'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Drew Brees WILL come back from the firestorm he's currently in ... so says Nate Boyer, who tells TMZ Sports, "There's people that have done way, way worse things."

"And, it's not even like he really did anything bad," Boyer says. "He just misspoke, I think."

You'll recall ... Boyer, a retired Green Beret and former NFL player, was the one who helped convince Colin Kaepernick to kneel -- rather than sit -- for protests during national anthems.

He tells us he's disappointed Brees still doesn't understand the message of the kneeling protests ... but he's confident the QB will eventually figure it out and right his wrong.

"He'll probably do some great stuff because of it and he'll probably do even more than he would have done," Boyer said. "That's how I choose to look at it."

"I think that it will eventually bring us more together just like this very difficult time will eventually bring us more together as a country."

So far, Boyer seems to be right ... two of Brees' best teammates -- Michael Thomas and Demario Davis -- have already forgiven him, with Thomas saying Thursday, "One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with."