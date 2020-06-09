Reche Caldwell Funeral Date Set, Family Asking for College Fund Donations

Exclusive

Reche Caldwell will be laid to rest on June 20 in Tampa, Florida ... the ex-NFL wide receiver's mother tells TMZ Sports.

The service will take place at First Baptist Church of West Tampa -- with the viewing taking place the day before.

We spoke with Deborah Caldwell who tells us the family has been flooded with calls from family and friends offering love and support in the wake of Reche's death.

They're also well aware -- and very appreciative -- of the notes on social media from Reche's ex-teammates like Tom Brady, Wes Welker, Bill Belichick and others.

When asked what fans could do to help out ... Deborah told us Reche has a 13-year-old son who plans to go to college one day. She's hoping to set up a college fund so people can donate if they wish. We'll update this post once that has been done.

As we previously reported, Reche -- a 2nd-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft -- was shot and killed outside of his home in Tampa on Saturday night.

Cops are investigating -- and have said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.