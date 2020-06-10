Tito Ortiz Is Dead Serious about Becoming a Cop, 'Cops Are the Good Guys'

Play video content Exclusive Details TMZSports.com

Officer Tito Ortiz?!

Maybe ... because the MMA legend tells TMZ Sports he's not kidding around about making a career switch to law enforcement.

"I plan on it," Ortiz says ... "It just depends on what ranking I want to do. Do I want to be a sheriff or do I want to be a police officer? I haven't made my decision yet."

The 45-year-old UFC Hall of Famer says he's been doing a lot of research -- and actually set up a police ride-along in the coming days to help guide his decision.

So, why?

Tito says with his MMA career winding down, he wants a job that won't just keep him excited but also he wants to serve the community.

"I'll be fighting one more time this year. I want to hang 'em up. But, I want to do something else that will not just keep that excitement going but just do what's right for the country. Do what's right for the city, for my city."

Tito says he was always told cops are the "bad guys" -- but as a grown-ass man, "I came to realize that the cops are the good guys."