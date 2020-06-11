Minor League Baseball Team Selling Cotton Candy & Cracker Jack Burgers, Ew?
6/11/2020 10:05 AM PT
Ever wanted to stuff your face with a burger filled with cotton candy and Cracker Jacks!?!?
Us neither ... but a South Carolina minor league baseball team is giving you the opportunity to do it anyway -- and it looks as gross as it sounds!!!
(COUNTERPOINT: The person editing this post -- a proud junk food-aholic -- disagrees and thinks the burger looks BOMB AS HELL!! Put it in my faaaaaaace!!!!!).
Here's the deal ... the Charleston RiverDogs have been doing some awesome things during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering food for their community while also providing meals for the needy.
This week, in an effort to spice up their takeout menu at the ballpark ... they concocted a hamburger nobody was asking for -- and they seem proud as hell of it.
The burger features a bun, special sauce, an Angus beef patty, a rich slathering of cotton candy ... and it's all topped off with some flavored Cracker Jacks.
Yeah, ew.
(COUNTERPOINT: Inject this straight into my veins!!!!!)
If that somehow intrigues you ... the team says it'll only cost ya $12.99 -- and hey, it even comes with truffle fries!!!
We'll pass on that one ... but if you don't -- get the dentist appointment ready STAT!!!
(COUNTERPOINT: A cavity is a small price to pay to taste MANNA FROM HEAVEN).
