Minor League Baseball Team Selling Cotton Candy & Cracker Jack Burgers, Ew?

Ever wanted to stuff your face with a burger filled with cotton candy and Cracker Jacks!?!?

Us neither ... but a South Carolina minor league baseball team is giving you the opportunity to do it anyway -- and it looks as gross as it sounds!!!

(COUNTERPOINT: The person editing this post -- a proud junk food-aholic -- disagrees and thinks the burger looks BOMB AS HELL!! Put it in my faaaaaaace!!!!!).

Here's the deal ... the Charleston RiverDogs have been doing some awesome things during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering food for their community while also providing meals for the needy.

This week, in an effort to spice up their takeout menu at the ballpark ... they concocted a hamburger nobody was asking for -- and they seem proud as hell of it.

The burger features a bun, special sauce, an Angus beef patty, a rich slathering of cotton candy ... and it's all topped off with some flavored Cracker Jacks.

Yeah, ew.

(COUNTERPOINT: Inject this straight into my veins!!!!!)

If that somehow intrigues you ... the team says it'll only cost ya $12.99 -- and hey, it even comes with truffle fries!!!

We'll pass on that one ... but if you don't -- get the dentist appointment ready STAT!!!