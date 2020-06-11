DeSean Jackson Honors George Floyd With Custom Cleats, 'Taking A Stance'

Breaking News

NFL receiver DeSean Jackson is paying tribute to George Floyd with his latest pair of custom cleats ... sporting a design to honor the man with a powerful message.

"I’m making my mark, Regardless of the feedback," the Philadelphia Eagles star says. "I’m taking a stance on justice & using my platform to stand for what’s right !!"

As we previously reported, Jackson has addressed police brutality dating back to 2016 ... and has featured other names like Rodney King and Nipsey Hussle as well.

D-Jax hit up his go-to guy, SolesBySir, for the job this time around ... with a design featuring Floyd's image, 8 minutes and 46 seconds (symbolizing the amount of time officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck) and the phrase "I Can't Breathe Again."

The inside of the cleats also features the message, "No Justice, No Peace."