Drew Brees Opening New Food Bank In Louisiana, Part of $5 Mil COVID-19 Donation

Back before his kneeling comments set the world on fire, Drew Brees donated $5 MIL to help with COVID relief efforts ... and now he's opening a new food bank with that cash.

The New Orleans Saints QB and his wife, Brittany, are opening a new Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette ... which is expected to make a huge impact in the area.

"With many of our donations through the COVID crisis we have been able to establish facilities and programs that will last far beyond the existing need," Brees said.

"We are excited to announce a new Second Harvest Food Bank kitchen in partnership with Catholic Charities of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA that will allow us to produce 15,800 meals per week for children, families, and seniors in need, as well as the homeless throughout southwest Louisiana!"

Drew and Brittany made their $5 million pledge to the State of Louisiana back in March.

At the time, Brees promised to work with organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr "to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need."