UFC's Matt Frevola Pulled from Fight After Cornerman Tests Positive for COVID

Matt Frevola says he's officially been pulled from his "UFC Fight Night" bout this weekend -- after his cornerman tested positive for COVID-19

30-year-old "Steamrolla" Frevola -- a lightweight fighter with an 8-1 record -- was set to fight Frank Camacho on UFC on ESPN 11 Saturday night in South Carolina.

Frevola, along with all members of his team, were all tested for COVID this week as part of the UFC's strict screening protocol ... and his cornerman Billy Quarantillo came back positive.

Frevola says his own test was negative -- but the UFC decided to pull him anyway out of an abundance of caution.

FYI, Frevola -- who earned a UFC deal on Dana White's Contender Series -- and his team aren't the first to be pulled from a match over a positive COVID test ... "Jacare" Souza was scratched from UFC 249 in May after he and 2 of his cornermen contracted the virus.

As for Saturday's fight, Camacho has accepted a new opponent on short notice -- Justin Jaynes (15-4) -- but Frevola says if that falls apart, he's down to make this fight happen on an upcoming card.

"I’m willing to rebook this fight ASAP or when ever [Frank] wants. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited to watch me fight and supports me along this journey, I really felt the love."