Philadelphia Phillies Camp Has Coronavirus Outbreak, 8 People Test Positive

At least 8 people in the Philadelphia Phillies organization -- including 5 players -- have tested positive for COVID-19 this week ... and the number could continue to rise as more results come in.

A group of players and team members have been working out at the Clearwater, FL facility to prepare for the potential MLB season ... and were following strict health precautions to make sure everyone was safe, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The report notes a "significant" amount of players and staffers who have been to the facility are still waiting for their results ... so the outbreak could be even worse than first thought.

The names of the players and staffers have not been made public.

The news comes on the heels of a major spike in positive COVID-19 tests in Florida -- there were reportedly 3,207 cases in one day this week.