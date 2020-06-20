Tulsa Woman Protesting Trump Arrested for Trespassing

Play video content MSNBC

Tulsa police just did something that does not bode well for a peaceful protest .... they arrested a woman wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt for trespassing -- despite the fact she had a ticket to Donald Trump's rally.

Sheila Buck was taken into custody by a group of cops as she sat and protested Saturday night's rally.

She was locked in a standoff with cops for 8 minutes, when police decided they had enough and dragged her away in cuffs.

Hanımefendi tek başına

trump taraftarlarına ayar veriyor sansasyonel bir eylem :)#Tulsa pic.twitter.com/098402OBsg — Kucuk Moskovali ★ (@kucukmoskovali) June 20, 2020 @kucukmoskovali

Check out the video of Sheila before she was arrested ... tensions are fast-approaching a boiling point.

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020 @realDonaldTrump

It's unclear if the cops are following through with Trump's threats Friday, when he tweeted, "Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!"