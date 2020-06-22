Jets' Jamal Adams On Trade To Dallas Cowboys, 'I'm Trying, Bro!'

Breaking News

Dallas Cowboys fans are going to LOVE this ...

Here's video of New York Jets star Jamal Adams openly admitting he wants to be sent off from NY to Dallas ... telling a fan on the street straight-up "I'm trying" to get traded to the Cowboys!

@dallascowboys I got proof that Jamal Adams wants to come to Dallas pic.twitter.com/g398Wmqsft — Jakson 🇸🇻 (@JaksonVelasquez) June 22, 2020 @JaksonVelasquez

The clip is only a few seconds long ... but it's obviously an awful look for Jets fans and a great one for Jerry Jones' squad.

24-year-old Adams has been the Jets' best player for the last 2 seasons ... but a feud over a contract extension has led the ex-LSU safety to try and push for a trade elsewhere.

There are a handful of teams on Jamal's desired list ... but he appeared to make it clear over the weekend which squad was on top.

Adams -- rolling through a parking lot in a pricey Mercedes -- was asked by a fan, "You coming to Dallas?"

Adams' reply? "I'm trying, bro!"

Of course, the Cowboys tried to make a deal for the playmaker last season ... but the Jets reportedly wanted much more than the 1st round pick the Cowboys were said to have offered.

Seems likely NY will still want more in a return for Adams ... but even if the Cowboys were to up the price, Jamal's new contract might be too much for Dallas regardless.