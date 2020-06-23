Alex Trebek Takes Precautions at Home Depot with Wife and Son

Alex Trebek is not letting the coronavirus pandemic or his cancer battle slow down his DIY ways around the house, but he is taking extra precautions.

The beloved "Jeopardy!" host and his wife, Jean, hit up a Home Depot in Van Nuys Tuesday afternoon ... busting out some cool, customized hard hats on their DIY shopping trip, and, of course, surgical masks.

If you didn't know ... Alex is a big fixer-upper guy, and it seems he's still doing all the handiwork himself back at home ... coronavirus and and cancer be damned. The work ethic on this guy!

Alex's son, Matthew, made it a family affair by tagging along to Home Depot, though he doesn't have an awesome customized helmet like mom and dad. Maybe he's still in his apprenticeship.