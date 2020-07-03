DaBaby's 4th of July Show Plans for COVID-19 Safety

Exclusive

DaBaby's set to fire up a nightclub crowd on the Fourth of July, but he and his team insist safety precautions are in place.

The rapper's performing at the 4th of July Bash at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in Decatur, GA Saturday night, but due to coronavirus concerns ... it won't be the usual packed house.

MyDjDre, the coordinator of the event, tells TMZ ... the venue is only allowing 40 percent of the max capacity of 4,000 into the club.

We're told they'll be enforcing a No mask, No entry rule for attendees, and faces must be covered the whole time. There will also be temperature checks and health screening questions at the door.

As for DaBaby ... he's only going to be allowed 3 people on stage with him -- not a full entourage -- and they'll all enter the stage from a parking lot entrance to avoid contact with the crowd.

We're told, most of the tables and standing area at the CPL are sectioned off, as well ... so people can socially distance without little problem.

The following night, July 5, the club welcomes Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta to keep the holiday weekend going ... and we're told the same guidelines will be in place.

Hopefully, it goers better than the Chase Rice concert last weekend in Tennessee. As you'll recall ... the country singer's show was also set at 40 percent capacity, but coronavirus safety was thrown out the window once guests got inside as they rushed the stage.

BTW -- the 3 rappers set to perform this weekend will be doing it for a good cause. The promoter, Jonathan Hart, tells us at least 20 percent of the concert proceeds will go to the Athlete Youth Success Institute, an Atlanta non-profit that helps underprivileged kids learn how to play tennis. Hart is also the President of the AYSI