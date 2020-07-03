Dr. Charles Sophy Says U.S. Craziness May Get Worse

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dr. Charles Sophy -- one of the leading psychiatrists in the country - has a scary outlook on the direction America's heading -- downright terrifying -- but on the bright side ... he thinks we can turn it around.

The famous shrink joined "TMZ Live" Friday, and we wanted to know ... why all the craziness right now?! It seems even the smallest thing sends people into a rage.

Unfortunately, Dr. Sophy thinks it's gonna get worse ... because we're in a perfect storm of chaos.

The way the doc describes it, people are lashing out because they feel contained, caged, and they don't have control of their lives ... due largely in part to COVID-19, but also because of the ever-pronounced divisions in this country.